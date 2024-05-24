Morning Buzz: New LEGO show

🗼A new LEGO exhibit opens at Seattle's Museum of History & Industry tomorrow, featuring more than a dozen of the world's most iconic skyscrapers, including Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Infinity Tower, the Empire State Building, Shanghai Tower and Q1.

While the Space Needle is not among the official exhibits, a smaller model is on display. (GeekWire)

⏸️ A Seattle city councilmember is calling for a pause in the search for a new leader of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority.

Two of three finalists for the position withdrew their candidacies. (Seattle Times)

🏗️ Input on the city's green building incentives, including one that requires large buildings to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, is being sought by the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections as it seeks to revise permit incentives.