Morning Buzz: New LEGO show

A photo of the Space Needle shot looking straight up from the ground.

The Space Needle. Photo: Christin Marit/Oneworld Picture/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

🗼A new LEGO exhibit opens at Seattle's Museum of History & Industry tomorrow, featuring more than a dozen of the world's most iconic skyscrapers, including Dubai's Burj Khalifa and Infinity Tower, the Empire State Building, Shanghai Tower and Q1.

  • While the Space Needle is not among the official exhibits, a smaller model is on display. (GeekWire)

⏸️ A Seattle city councilmember is calling for a pause in the search for a new leader of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority.

  • Two of three finalists for the position withdrew their candidacies. (Seattle Times)

🏗️ Input on the city's green building incentives, including one that requires large buildings to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, is being sought by the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections as it seeks to revise permit incentives.

