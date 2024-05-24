Memorial Day's meaning

Memorial Day is a long weekend for many and is seen as the unofficial start to summer, but the day is about more than cookouts, sales and patriotic parades.

Why it matters: The federal holiday commemorates military personnel who lost their lives defending the country.

It was originally called "Decoration Day" and was recognized as early as the 1860s after the end of the Civil War.

Reality check: Because Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember fallen service members, the Wounded Warrior Project advises people to say: "Have a meaningful Memorial Day," not "Happy Memorial Day."

By the numbers: Washington has six active-duty military installations, 55,155 active-duty personnel, 11,366 reservists, and, as of 2022, 469,565 veterans, per the state Department of Commerce and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The bottom line: Memorial Day is for recognizing fallen military who died in service, while Veterans Day honors all who served in the U.S. military, living and dead.

