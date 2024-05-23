Pic to go: Storm takes Fever

The Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 85-83 at Climate Pledge Arena last night.

Why it matters: Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike powered the Storm's offense, leading the Seattle team to its second win of the season.

State of play: Loyd had a double-double (32 points and 11 rebounds), while Ogwumike dropped in 22 points to pair with her nine boards, per the WNBA.