Pic to go: Storm takes Fever

Two WNBA players from different teams battle for control of the ball.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever dribbles during a game against the Seattle Storm Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Photo: Scott Eklund/NBAE via Getty Images

The Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 85-83 at Climate Pledge Arena last night.

Why it matters: Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike powered the Storm's offense, leading the Seattle team to its second win of the season.

State of play: Loyd had a double-double (32 points and 11 rebounds), while Ogwumike dropped in 22 points to pair with her nine boards, per the WNBA.

