Morning Buzz: Summertime shuttles

🚎 Two summer shuttle services launch this week, with one running along the waterfront between Pioneer Square and the Space Needle and the other looping around Discovery Park between the east and north parking lots and the beach.

The waterfront shuttle starts on Friday and is free. The Discovery Park shuttle starts Saturday and is free, though donations are encouraged. (The Urbanist)

🛥️ The Coast Guard is investigating what caused a 73-foot fishing boat to slam into a pier and several moored boats near the Ballard Bridge yesterday. (Seattle Times)

🌤️ Nice weather is in store for Sunday and Monday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 70° forecast for Memorial Day. (Fox 13)