With a holiday and several multi-day festivals in store, this weekend offers something for everyone, from Seattle's classic Folklife Festival to the Hood Canal Fjord Fest. Thursday 🎤 Canadian singer-songwriter Ekkstacy will perform indie music at an all-ages event with Princess Pulpit at Neumos. 8pm. Tickets are $25 at the door.

🎸 Triple your fun with three bands when Agent Orange, Messer Chups and Millhous play at El Corazon on Eastlake. The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are about $25.

Friday

🧚🏽‍♀️ Seattle's annual Northwest Folklife Festival is a quintessential PNW festival for lovers of live music, dance performances, artisanal crafts, food and flowy fairy dresses.

Runs through Sunday at the Seattle Center. Free.

Saturday

🇺🇸 Enjoy a patriotic concert at the Museum of Flight, featuring a set by the Boeing Employee Concert Band in honor of Memorial Day.

All active-duty military and vets, plus up to five family members, can attend the concert for free. Military ID required. 11:30am–12:30pm. Tickets for non-military people are $18–26.

🦪 Celebrate the bounty of the sea at the Hood Canal Fjord Fest in Brinnon, a lure for seafood lovers from all over the the Pacific Northwest.

Clams and oysters can be harvested on public beaches during low tide (with the required license, of course) but there are also plenty of food booths, as well as music, activities for kids, crafts and a beer and wine garden.

Sunday

⚾️ Revel in the simple joys of minor league baseball as the Tacoma Rainiers take on the Las Vegas Aviators at Tacoma's Cheney Stadium. Tickets from $14.

Monday

🎉 Support Seattle's Black-owned businesses at Black Wall Street, a street fair and celebration of Black history from 1pm to 7pm at 23rd Avenue and South Jackson.

🎤 Get your chuckle fix at Queers to the Front, a stand-up open mic showcasing comedians from marginalized communities at Capitol Hill Comedy Bar. Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8:30pm. $5.