With a holiday and several multi-day festivals in store, this weekend offers something for everyone, from Seattle's classic Folklife Festival to the Hood Canal Fjord Fest.
Thursday
🎤 Canadian singer-songwriter Ekkstacy will perform indie music at an all-ages event with Princess Pulpit at Neumos. 8pm. Tickets are $25 at the door.
🎸 Triple your fun with three bands when Agent Orange, Messer Chups and Millhous play at El Corazon on Eastlake. The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are about $25.
Friday
🧚🏽♀️ Seattle's annual Northwest Folklife Festival is a quintessential PNW festival for lovers of live music, dance performances, artisanal crafts, food and flowy fairy dresses.
Saturday
🇺🇸 Enjoy a patriotic concert at the Museum of Flight, featuring a set by the Boeing Employee Concert Band in honor of Memorial Day.
- All active-duty military and vets, plus up to five family members, can attend the concert for free. Military ID required. 11:30am–12:30pm. Tickets for non-military people are $18–26.
🦪 Celebrate the bounty of the sea at the Hood Canal Fjord Fest in Brinnon, a lure for seafood lovers from all over the the Pacific Northwest.
Sunday
⚾️ Revel in the simple joys of minor league baseball as the Tacoma Rainiers take on the Las Vegas Aviators at Tacoma's Cheney Stadium. Tickets from $14.
Monday
🎉 Support Seattle's Black-owned businesses at Black Wall Street, a street fair and celebration of Black history from 1pm to 7pm at 23rd Avenue and South Jackson.
🎤 Get your chuckle fix at Queers to the Front, a stand-up open mic showcasing comedians from marginalized communities at Capitol Hill Comedy Bar. Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8:30pm. $5.