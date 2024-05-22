Morning Buzz: Storm rebuild

🏀 After a rough season last year, the Storm brought on star players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, but so far it hasn't yielded instant success. (AP)

Coach Noelle Quinn says the team is still building its chemistry, getting "battle tested" and figuring out how to win.

Volunteers and staff at the Seattle Animal Shelter say the shelter has failed to warn potential adopters about animals prone to biting, a problem that led to one dog being returned to the shelter 11 times before he was euthanized. (Cascade PBS)

🕕 Golden Gardens and Alki Beach will have reduced hours this summer — the third year in a row in which Seattle Parks and Recreation has limited access in an attempt to reduce crime. (Seattle Times)

The beaches will be open from 4am to 10:30pm between May 24 and Sept. 23.

🧑‍🚒 Union firefighters employed with Boeing are expected to vote on a new contract today, after the company proposed amendments. (Everett Herald)