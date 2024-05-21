1 hour ago - News

Morning Buzz: Protected intersection debut

🚦 Seattle recently debuted its first "protected intersection" at Dexter and Thomas, where Jaahnavi Kandula was struck and killed in January 2023 by Seattle police officer Kevin Dave, who was on his way to an emergency call. (The Urbanist)

🏀 The Seattle Storm took down the Washington Mystics 84-75 in their first win of the season on Sunday, with Jewell Loyd hitting a game-high 24 points. (Seattle Times)

📥 WeWork is trying to hold onto 10 Seattle-area spaces as part of an effort to renegotiate leases during its bankruptcy-related restructuring.

