May 20, 2024

Sports pic to go: Reigny day blues

headshot
A female soccer player in a pink uniform heads the ball while a defender in blue tries to block.

Orlando Pride defender Kylie Strom heads the ball while Seattle Reign goalkeeper Laurel Ivory defends during a match on Sunday at Lumen Field. Photo: Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Reign fell 3-2 in yesterday's match against the undefeated Orlando Pride at Lumen Field.

State of play: Forward Bethany Balcer scored her fourth goal of the season in the 48th minute to tie the game, 2-2, per the team's game summary.

  • Balcer now has 32 goals in regular season play all-time, tied with Kim Little for the third-most goals in club history.
  • Veteran midfielder Jess Fishlock set a new club record for most assists in Reign FC history (27) and holds the record for the most assists for a single club among all NWSL players all-time.
  • Midfielder Angharad James-Turner scored in stoppage time of the first half, her first goal with the Reign and second of her NWSL career.
