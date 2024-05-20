May 20, 2024 - News

Help a dog out on National Rescue Dog Day

Two photos next to each other of a golden dog and a black and white dog that need homes.

Dingo (l) and Freddy, who has been waiting more than 700 days for a forever home (r), are two residents of Pasado's Safe Haven in Sultan who were adoptable as of Sunday. Photos: Courtesy of Pasado's Safe Haven

It's National Rescue Dog Day and even if you can't take home a permanent companion, making a donation to a shelter or volunteering to walk a dog at one can help.

Why it matters: Even with Seattle's reputation for being one of the nation's best cities for dogs, many shelters in the region are crowded.

By the numbers: As of last week, the Seattle Animal Shelter had 71 dogs, 38 of which were in foster care, said city spokesperson Melissa Mixon.

  • Overall, the shelter's intake numbers are going up, mirroring national trends, Mixon told Axios.
  • Last year, the shelter took in 2,465 dogs, compared to 1,375 in 2022.

Brushing up against capacity is the new post-COVID normal, Cardin Kennedy, a veterinarian at the Seattle Animal Shelter, told KUOW last month.

  • "You talk to pretty much any municipal shelter around the country, and we're dealing with the same problems, really. We're almost always broaching capacity," Kennedy said.

The big picture: In 2023, 3.3 million cats and 3.2 million dogs entered animal shelters and rescue organizations, about the same number as 2022 and up slightly from 2021, according to data from Shelter Animals Count.

  • Shelters across the country are full, and are now entering their fourth year of having too many animals and not enough adoptions — especially for dogs.

What to do: Kennedy told KUOW that people who want to adopt a dog should always check local shelters first, even if they have a specific breed in mind.

Before you go: Most local shelters have detailed information on how to adopt, as well as regularly updated lists of available animals.

