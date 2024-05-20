Dingo (l) and Freddy , who has been waiting more than 700 days for a forever home (r), are two residents of Pasado's Safe Haven in Sultan who were adoptable as of Sunday. Photos: Courtesy of Pasado's Safe Haven

It's National Rescue Dog Day and even if you can't take home a permanent companion, making a donation to a shelter or volunteering to walk a dog at one can help. Why it matters: Even with Seattle's reputation for being one of the nation's best cities for dogs, many shelters in the region are crowded.

By the numbers: As of last week, the Seattle Animal Shelter had 71 dogs, 38 of which were in foster care, said city spokesperson Melissa Mixon.

Overall, the shelter's intake numbers are going up, mirroring national trends, Mixon told Axios.

Last year, the shelter took in 2,465 dogs, compared to 1,375 in 2022.

Brushing up against capacity is the new post-COVID normal, Cardin Kennedy, a veterinarian at the Seattle Animal Shelter, told KUOW last month.

"You talk to pretty much any municipal shelter around the country, and we're dealing with the same problems, really. We're almost always broaching capacity," Kennedy said.

The big picture: In 2023, 3.3 million cats and 3.2 million dogs entered animal shelters and rescue organizations, about the same number as 2022 and up slightly from 2021, according to data from Shelter Animals Count.

Shelters across the country are full, and are now entering their fourth year of having too many animals and not enough adoptions — especially for dogs.

What to do: Kennedy told KUOW that people who want to adopt a dog should always check local shelters first, even if they have a specific breed in mind.

Before you go: Most local shelters have detailed information on how to adopt, as well as regularly updated lists of available animals.