Morning Buzz: Space dreams

🚀 Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, launched its NS-25 mission yesterday, sending six people on a brief trip to suborbital space aboard its New Shepard rocket-capsule combo. (Space.com)

⛺️ Pro-Palestinian protest organizers agreed to disband their UW encampment by 3pm today after the university agreed to waive tuition for 20 displaced students from Gaza, open a Center for Scholarship of Palestine and convene a military industrial task force. (KUOW)

The interim CEO of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, Darrell Powell, withdrew his name from the running for permanent CEO, saying the agency's need to answer to more than three dozen board members has led to "too many cooks in the kitchen." (PubliCola)