Morning Buzz: Seattle slows down

↘️ Seattle is no longer among the 10 fastest-growing big cities in the country, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday.

Between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, the city added only about 5,900 residents, a growth rate of 0.8% compared to the 21% population leap between 2010 and 2020. (GeekWire)

💉 Washington residents can order a free kit of naloxone or Narcan — the opioid overdose reversal drug — through the Department of Health's mail-order program.

The department will distribute 54,000 kits in quarterly batches over the next two years. (Washington State Standard)

💨 Some low-income Seattle households may be eligible for free AC units through an energy assistance program that helps people pay energy bills, repair furnaces or keep their homes cool in summer heat. (KOMO)