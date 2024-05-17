Morning Buzz: Seattle slows down Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios
↘️
Seattle is no longer among the 10 fastest-growing big cities in the country, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday. Between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, the city added only about 5,900 residents, a growth rate of 0.8% compared to the 21% population leap between 2010 and 2020. ( GeekWire) 💉 Washington residents can order a free kit of naloxone or Narcan — the opioid overdose reversal drug — through the Department of Health's mail-order program. 💨 Some low-income Seattle households may be eligible for free AC units through an energy assistance program that helps people pay energy bills, repair furnaces or keep their homes cool in summer heat. ( KOMO) Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more