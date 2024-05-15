Morning Buzz: Seattle embraces AC

💨 Remember when it seemed like no one in Seattle had air conditioning? Now more than half of Seattle households have AC, thanks to worsening summer heat waves and improved cooling technology. (KUOW)

🎓 Teaching assistants at the University of Washington went on strike yesterday after a series of bargaining sessions with the university ended in a disagreement over base salary rate increases. (Seattle Times)

🦞 RIP, cheddar biscuits: Red Lobster is closing 50 locations nationwide, including the one in Silverdale. (AP)

🗳️ The two Bob Fergusons who filed Friday to run against Democrat Bob Ferguson in the race for governor have dropped out. (KING)

A new study shows an increase in the number of fentanyl pills seized by law enforcement, particularly in western states including Washington. (Washington State Standard)