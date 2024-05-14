3 hours ago - Things to Do

Where are we?

headshot
A grate and some stone work on an old building in Seattle.

Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

This takes us to a day back then when we were rough and tumble

Before our bars were pricey and our standards not so humble

When hands were calloused, backs were strong and workers stuck together

And the city's brainiacs and bros weren't always thought the better.

Hit reply to answer if you know where we are.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Seattle in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more