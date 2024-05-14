Morning Buzz: GOATs are grand
🏳️🌈 Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will serve as the grand marshals of this year's Seattle Pride Parade in June, marking the 50th anniversary of LGBTQ+ pride celebrations in Seattle. (KING 5)
👋🏼 Melinda French Gates is stepping down from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which she co-founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates in 2000.
- French Gates said she'll depart with $12.5 billion earmarked for programs benefiting women and children. (Axios)
🗞️ Seattle Times publisher and CEO Frank Blethen will step down at the end of next year after four decades of leading one of the last major local family-owned dailies in the U.S. (Seattle Times)
