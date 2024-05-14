3 hours ago - News

Morning Buzz: GOATs are grand

headshot
Illustration of an egret wearing a barista uniform and holding a coffee.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🏳️‍🌈 Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will serve as the grand marshals of this year's Seattle Pride Parade in June, marking the 50th anniversary of LGBTQ+ pride celebrations in Seattle. (KING 5)

👋🏼 Melinda French Gates is stepping down from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which she co-founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates in 2000.

  • French Gates said she'll depart with $12.5 billion earmarked for programs benefiting women and children. (Axios)

🗞️ Seattle Times publisher and CEO Frank Blethen will step down at the end of next year after four decades of leading one of the last major local family-owned dailies in the U.S. (Seattle Times)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Seattle in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more