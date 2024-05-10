4 hours ago - News

Morning Buzz: Tidepool time

🌊 An unusually low tide is expected today around 1pm. This is good news for tidepool enthusiasts (especially at beaches like Alki and Carkeek) but not if you're driving an RV or semi-truck onto a ferry. (KING 5)

  • If so, avoid the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth and the Point Defiance-Tahlequah routes between 11:45am and 2:45pm, per Washington State Ferries.

🛏️ The city is planning to open a recovery center where people can stabilize safely after a drug overdose. Currently, this support is limited to emergency departments. (KUOW)

The ​​Department of Children, Youth and Families says it will stop diverting federal funds intended for foster youth after reports emerged that the agency was absorbing federal benefits rather than distributing them. (Washington State Standard)

Attorney General Bob Ferguson is seeking a court order to compel the Seattle Archdiocese to cooperate in an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. (NBC)

