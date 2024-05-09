Morning Buzz: Beware of spongy moths

🌳 Gov. Jay Inslee has issued an emergency proclamation due to an infestation of spongy moths, prolific leaf-eaters that can decimate greenery in parks and forests. (Fox 13)

Steve Albini, the iconoclastic producer of Nirvana's "In Utero" (who also worked with PJ Harvey and the Pixies), has died at age 61. (AP)

🇺🇸 Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Seattle won't include any public events. (Seattle Times)

🚗 The city has filed a new complaint against the driver of the controversial "Belltown Hellcat," a modified Dodge Charger whose noise level violates city code. (KING 5)