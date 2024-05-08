Morning Buzz: Brace for POTUS traffic

🇺🇲 President Joe Biden will be in Seattle on Friday, and while the locations and times of his visit have not yet been disclosed, big traffic impacts are likely. (Fox 13)

🚣 For $39 a quarter, University of Washington students have access to boat rentals at the Washington Yacht Club, but a planned renovation could shut down the 76-year-old club near Husky Stadium. (Seattle Times)

⬆️ The King County Council is considering a proposed ordinance to raise the hourly minimum wage in King County to $20.29, bringing it up to Tukwila's standard, the state's highest minimum wage and among the highest nationally. (KING 5)

🍿 The Seattle International Film Festival is back this week for its 50th run, with movies in theaters and online. (KUOW)

⭐ Former Seattle resident and Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone attended the Met Gala this week, honoring her Kiowa and Blackfeet ancestry with a gown (and cape!) by Gabriela Hearst. (KREM)