Morning Buzz: Brace for POTUS traffic

🇺🇲 President Joe Biden will be in Seattle on Friday, and while the locations and times of his visit have not yet been disclosed, big traffic impacts are likely. (Fox 13)

🚣 For $39 a quarter, University of Washington students have access to boat rentals at the Washington Yacht Club, but a planned renovation could shut down the 76-year-old club near Husky Stadium. (Seattle Times)

⬆️ The King County Council is considering a proposed ordinance to raise the hourly minimum wage in King County to $20.29, bringing it up to Tukwila's standard, the state's highest minimum wage and among the highest nationally. (KING 5)

🍿 The Seattle International Film Festival is back this week for its 50th run, with movies in theaters and online. (KUOW)

Former Seattle resident and Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone attended the Met Gala this week, honoring her Kiowa and Blackfeet ancestry with a gown (and cape!) by Gabriela Hearst. (KREM)

