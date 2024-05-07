4 hours ago - News

Morning Buzz: More money for transit

headshot
Illustration of a salmon swimming towards a hook, with the Axios logo as bait.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🚴🏽‍♂️ Mayor Bruce Harrell's office has added an additional $100 million for sidewalks, bikes and transit to the city's transit proposal, bringing the levy total to $1.45 billion.

  • The 8-year proposal, which includes $423 million for streets and $221 million for bridges, will make its way through the City Council before going before voters this fall. (Capitol Hill Seattle Blog)

🔥 Puget Sound Energy may temporarily shut down power lines to prevent wildfires when there is a combination of strong winds, very dry vegetation and low humidity.

  • It would be a measure of last resort and customers would be alerted first. (Fox 13)
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Seattle in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more