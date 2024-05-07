Morning Buzz: More money for transit

🚴🏽‍♂️ Mayor Bruce Harrell's office has added an additional $100 million for sidewalks, bikes and transit to the city's transit proposal, bringing the levy total to $1.45 billion.

The 8-year proposal, which includes $423 million for streets and $221 million for bridges, will make its way through the City Council before going before voters this fall. (Capitol Hill Seattle Blog)

🔥 Puget Sound Energy may temporarily shut down power lines to prevent wildfires when there is a combination of strong winds, very dry vegetation and low humidity.