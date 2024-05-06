Sports pic to go: Leading the league

The Mariners beat the Houston Astros 5-4 Sunday when Cal Raleigh hit a tie-breaking home run in the ninth inning, giving the M's a 2-1 win in the series against Houston.

The M's lost to the Astros 3-5 on Friday but beat the Astros 5-0 Saturday before Sunday's win.

Why it matters: After a somewhat slow start to the season, the Mariners are now sitting at the top of the American League West standings with 19 wins and 15 losses.

The Texas Rangers are in second place in the standings with a record of 19-16.

State of play: The victory secured Seattle's sixth straight series win, its longest stretch since last summer, per MLB.com, including victories over the Rangers, Diamondbacks and Braves, who all made the postseason last year.