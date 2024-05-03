Morning Buzz: 30% more electricity needed

⚡ A regional utilities committee reported yesterday that electricity demand is likely to increase over 30% within the next 10 years, and is recommending power grid expansions to keep up. (Washington State Standard)

📚 Mayor Bruce Harrell hosted the second in a series of public safety forums this week at his alma mater Garfield High School, where attendees raised concerns about gun violence and pedestrian safety. (Northwest Asian Weekly)

🏕️ The "Gaza Solidarity" encampment at the Evergreen State College has reached an agreement with the college, which will establish a task force to divest funds from "companies that profit from gross human rights violations and/or the occupation of Palestinian Territories." (Cooper Point Journal)