Morning Buzz: Play ball!

⚾️ Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith and his wife, Kathy Surace-Smith, have bought a stake in the Seattle Mariners. (MLB.com)

They're the first new owners to be added since Ken Griffey Jr. in 2021.

🕹️ The gaming company behind Grand Theft Auto, Take-Two Interactive, is laying off 70 Seattle employees, according to a Washington's Employment Security Department.

The company also owns Seattle's Intercept Games, which is developing Kerbal Space Program 2. (GeekWire)

💪🏽 Hundreds gathered in Westlake Park yesterday for a May Day rally, advocating for workers' rights and better conditions for Palestinian people in Gaza. (KOMO News)