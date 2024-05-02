Morning Buzz: Play ball!
⚾️ Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith and his wife, Kathy Surace-Smith, have bought a stake in the Seattle Mariners. (MLB.com)
- They're the first new owners to be added since Ken Griffey Jr. in 2021.
🕹️ The gaming company behind Grand Theft Auto, Take-Two Interactive, is laying off 70 Seattle employees, according to a Washington's Employment Security Department.
- The company also owns Seattle's Intercept Games, which is developing Kerbal Space Program 2. (GeekWire)
💪🏽 Hundreds gathered in Westlake Park yesterday for a May Day rally, advocating for workers' rights and better conditions for Palestinian people in Gaza. (KOMO News)
