2 hours ago - News

Morning Buzz: Play ball!

headshot
Illustration of the Seattle Space Needle wearing sunglasses

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

⚾️ Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith and his wife, Kathy Surace-Smith, have bought a stake in the Seattle Mariners. (MLB.com)

  • They're the first new owners to be added since Ken Griffey Jr. in 2021.

🕹️ The gaming company behind Grand Theft Auto, Take-Two Interactive, is laying off 70 Seattle employees, according to a Washington's Employment Security Department.

  • The company also owns Seattle's Intercept Games, which is developing Kerbal Space Program 2. (GeekWire)

💪🏽 Hundreds gathered in Westlake Park yesterday for a May Day rally, advocating for workers' rights and better conditions for Palestinian people in Gaza. (KOMO News)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Seattle in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more