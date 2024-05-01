1 hour ago - News

Morning Buzz: Brown bear, don't care

🐻 A 2-year-old Seattle brown bear became TikTok famous after devouring a family of ducks in front of visitors at Woodland Park Zoo last week.

  • Juniper arrived at the zoo in 2022 after she was found alone on an airport runway in Anchorage. (KUOW)

🚔 Seattle has reached a tentative contract with police that gives officers a 23% pay raise: It's retroactive, but goes into effect now.

  • The contract also includes some accountability changes: arbitrators who evaluate appeals from officers who've been disciplined will now defer to the police chief. (The Seattle Times)

🍣 Cash, checks, equipment and one local company's "beloved smoked salmon" were stolen during a break-in at the Central District's Seattle Fish Guys shop over the weekend. (Capitol Hill Seattle Blog)

