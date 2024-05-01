Morning Buzz: Brown bear, don't care

🐻 A 2-year-old Seattle brown bear became TikTok famous after devouring a family of ducks in front of visitors at Woodland Park Zoo last week.

Juniper arrived at the zoo in 2022 after she was found alone on an airport runway in Anchorage. (KUOW)

🚔 Seattle has reached a tentative contract with police that gives officers a 23% pay raise: It's retroactive, but goes into effect now.

The contract also includes some accountability changes: arbitrators who evaluate appeals from officers who've been disciplined will now defer to the police chief. (The Seattle Times)

🍣 Cash, checks, equipment and one local company's "beloved smoked salmon" were stolen during a break-in at the Central District's Seattle Fish Guys shop over the weekend. (Capitol Hill Seattle Blog)