Morning Buzz: Kraken coach dust-up

⛸️ Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol and assistant coach Paul McFarland will not return next season, general manager Ron Francis announced yesterday.

Hakstol helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs and earned a nomination for the Jack Adams Award during the 2022–23 season. (NHL.com)

☕️ The city may rewrite zoning rules that could potentially make small grocery stores and coffee shops legal in neighborhoods of Seattle that are currently zoned strictly residential. (Eater Seattle)

🦓 Four zebras that were being moved out of state escaped on Sunday when the driver stopped to secure the trailer on eastbound Interstate 90 near North Bend, per the Washington State Patrol.