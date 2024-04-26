Where are we: Day trip edition
You'll find this niche in a caboose about an hour away
Where you can get brochures and maps and find a place to stay
Once promising, this city is no longer in its prime
For when its industry collapsed, it fell upon hard times
If you know where we are, hit reply to answer.
