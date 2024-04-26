Apr 26, 2024 - Things to Do

Where are we: Day trip edition

A little seating niche in a caboose.

Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

You'll find this niche in a caboose about an hour away

Where you can get brochures and maps and find a place to stay

Once promising, this city is no longer in its prime

For when its industry collapsed, it fell upon hard times

If you know where we are, hit reply to answer.

