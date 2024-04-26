Morning Buzz: They're bringing grizzlies back

🐻 The National Park Service announced yesterday that it plans to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades.

NPS plans to move grizzlies from the Rockies and British Columbia, but has no date set for when the transition will begin. ( National Park Service

✈️ After first-quarter losses, Southwest Airlines is suspending operations out of four airports, including Bellingham International Airport. (Axios)

🌹 Will you accept this rose, Seattle? "The Bachelorette" filmed in town this week, with stops at Pioneer Square, Kerry Park and Pike Place Market (reportedly for a fish-throwing date). (Seattle Times)

🌾 With most of the state under a drought emergency, Washington farmers are shifting their growing practices so crops can withstand erratic conditions caused by climate change. (Cascade PBS)