Morning Buzz: They're bringing grizzlies back
🐻 The National Park Service announced yesterday that it plans to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades.
- NPS plans to move grizzlies from the Rockies and British Columbia, but has no date set for when the transition will begin. (National Park Service)
✈️ After first-quarter losses, Southwest Airlines is suspending operations out of four airports, including Bellingham International Airport. (Axios)
🌹 Will you accept this rose, Seattle? "The Bachelorette" filmed in town this week, with stops at Pioneer Square, Kerry Park and Pike Place Market (reportedly for a fish-throwing date). (Seattle Times)
🌾 With most of the state under a drought emergency, Washington farmers are shifting their growing practices so crops can withstand erratic conditions caused by climate change. (Cascade PBS)
