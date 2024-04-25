Morning Buzz: Boeing downfall

✈️ Boeing reported yesterday that its revenue fell by $355 million in the first quarter of 2024, after fallout from the January incident in which a door plug flew off an Alaska Airlines jet over Portland. Boeing paid $443 million to airlines affected by the subsequent grounding.

The company's stock value also plummeted. ( AP

🏀 The GOAT is home! WNBA superstar Sue Bird is joining the Storm's ownership. "Investing in women's sports isn't just about passion; it's smart business," she says of her new role with the team. (Seattle Times)

Woodland Park Zoo is saying farewell to 45-year-old Water Lily the hippo. A cancer diagnosis and her declining quality of life prompted caregivers to have her humanely euthanized next week. (KING 5)

🐕 Seattle's dog obsession runs deep, but housing doesn't reflect that. A new analysis shows while 70% of the city's rental listings allow dogs, just 39% welcome large dogs. (KUOW)

🔱 The Mariners are at the top of their division after a win against the Rangers. (AP)