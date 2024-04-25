Apr 25, 2024 - News

Morning Buzz: Boeing downfall

headshot
Illustration of a bee and a megaphone emitting a buzzing sound.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

✈️ Boeing reported yesterday that its revenue fell by $355 million in the first quarter of 2024, after fallout from the January incident in which a door plug flew off an Alaska Airlines jet over Portland. Boeing paid $443 million to airlines affected by the subsequent grounding.

  • The company's stock value also plummeted. (AP)

🏀 The GOAT is home! WNBA superstar Sue Bird is joining the Storm's ownership. "Investing in women's sports isn't just about passion; it's smart business," she says of her new role with the team. (Seattle Times)

Woodland Park Zoo is saying farewell to 45-year-old Water Lily the hippo. A cancer diagnosis and her declining quality of life prompted caregivers to have her humanely euthanized next week. (KING 5)

🐕 Seattle's dog obsession runs deep, but housing doesn't reflect that. A new analysis shows while 70% of the city's rental listings allow dogs, just 39% welcome large dogs. (KUOW)

🔱 The Mariners are at the top of their division after a win against the Rangers. (AP)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Seattle in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more