Morning Buzz: Draft beer shortage

Police arrested 46 people Monday for blocking the road to Sea-Tac Airport for hours in a protest calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war. (Seattle Times)

🍺 Rainier fans are having a hard time finding their favorite brew on tap amid a shortage of the draft once brewed in Seattle but now owned by Pabst. (KING 5)

💦 A broken water pipe beneath Highway 99 in the South Park neighborhood spewed tons of water onto West Marginal Way yesterday, impacting the Monday morning commute. (MyNorthwest)

🪪 California-based cybersecurity startup Galvanick opened an office in Seattle near Amazon's headquarters. The company focuses on monitoring industrial operations, working with aerospace and telecom manufacturers to identify potential breaches. (GeekWire)

🏀 With a $151 million valuation last year, the Seattle Storm is the WNBA's most highly valued team and a testament to the emerging recognition that women's sports are good business. (Fast Company)