Morning Buzz: More Boeing drama

The FAA is investigating after a whistleblower alleged hasty manufacturing practices at Boeing left the company's 777 and 787 planes with structural defects. Boeing denies the claims. (KING 5)

🏀 The WNBA draft starts Monday, but Seattle doesn't have a first-round pick, so we won't be seeing Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark in a Storm uniform. (Axios)

You can still catch the action on ESPN, which will be broadcasting live. Ballard's Rough & Tumble pub tells us they'll also be screening the action.

🐕 Seattle will be getting five new dog parks, with three set to open by 2026. (Seattle Times)

The new off-leash areas will be located at the South Park Community Center, West Seattle Stadium, Smith Cove Park, Georgetown Flume and Othello Playground, per Seattle Parks & Recreation.

🍔 Important news for Seattle-to-Portland road-trippers: The first In-N-Out in Washington will open just off I-5 in Ridgefield in 2025. (KREM)