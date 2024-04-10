Morning Buzz: Amanda Knox in court

⚖️ Amanda Knox is on trial again, this time to fight the slander conviction that accompanied her 2015 acquittal in the killing of Meredith Kercher. (AP)

It's the one remaining conviction left on her record after her exoneration by an Italian court.

🎨 Cornish College of the Arts is selling Kerry Hall, the former Capitol Hill home of Nellie Cornish. Cornish founded the school in 1914, and her patronage and creative spirit animated the early Seattle arts scene. (Seattle Magazine)

💰 A local care worker is $50,000 richer after winning the lottery. (Fox 13)