Morning Buzz: Cruise season begins

A county judge ruled Monday that Washington's ban on high-capacity gun magazines was unconstitutional, but moments later the state Supreme Court issued an emergency order keeping the law on the books while the state appeals the ruling. (Seattle Times)

🛳️ The 2024 cruise season, expected to bring nearly $900 million to the economy, began Saturday.

Climate activists are asking the port to reduce the number of cruises and make the routes to Alaska no-waste zones. (Seattle Times)

🙅 Two Washington congressional representatives — Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (a Democrat) and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (a Republican) — have come together to propose a bill that would make privacy a consumer right. (Axios)

🏈 The Seahawks have signed seven players who were either restricted free agents or exclusive rights free agents. (Sports Illustrated)

🥅 Seattle Sounders FC scored its first win of the season, beating CF Montréal 5-0 at Lumen Field on Saturday. (MLS Soccer)