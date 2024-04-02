Apr 2, 2024 - News

Morning Buzz: Youth mental health improves

headshot
Illustration of a coffee mug that says "The Morning Buzz" with bees flying around.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

📋 Depressive feelings among Washington youth have seen their biggest improvement in 20 years, a statewide survey finds. (Cascade PBS)

Washington's congressional delegation says the Northwest ICE Processing Center should be investigated after a detainee died at the Tacoma facility last month. (Washington State Standard)

🐳 The number of gray whales along the West Coast is growing again after years of decline. (Seattle Times)

🤡 From King County Metro to the Aquarium, local agencies and businesses committed to the bit for April Fools' Day. (Fox 13)

