Morning Buzz: Youth mental health improves

📋 Depressive feelings among Washington youth have seen their biggest improvement in 20 years, a statewide survey finds. (Cascade PBS)

Washington's congressional delegation says the Northwest ICE Processing Center should be investigated after a detainee died at the Tacoma facility last month. (Washington State Standard)

🐳 The number of gray whales along the West Coast is growing again after years of decline. (Seattle Times)

🤡 From King County Metro to the Aquarium, local agencies and businesses committed to the bit for April Fools' Day. (Fox 13)