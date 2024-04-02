Apr 2, 2024 - News
Morning Buzz: Youth mental health improves
📋 Depressive feelings among Washington youth have seen their biggest improvement in 20 years, a statewide survey finds. (Cascade PBS)
Washington's congressional delegation says the Northwest ICE Processing Center should be investigated after a detainee died at the Tacoma facility last month. (Washington State Standard)
🐳 The number of gray whales along the West Coast is growing again after years of decline. (Seattle Times)
🤡 From King County Metro to the Aquarium, local agencies and businesses committed to the bit for April Fools' Day. (Fox 13)
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Seattle in your inbox.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.