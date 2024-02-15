Share on email (opens in new window)

We've gathered a few ideas for how you can spend this long weekend in Seattle.

📽️ Embrace cinematic glam and grit with Noir City, which will screen film noir titles from the U.S. and abroad. Opens Friday and runs through Feb. 22 at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian.

Individual tickets are $11-16, a full festival pass is $125-$150.

🌷 Get excited for spring at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, which features more than 20 display gardens and dozens of sessions to inspire you. Runs through Sunday at the Seattle Convention Center (705 Pike Street).

One-day admission is $27, with discounts for students. Half-day tickets cost $14.

🎞️ Catch this year's Oscar-nominated animated short films in an 80-minute block at SIFF Cinema Uptown.

7:30pm Friday; 12:45pm Saturday; or 4pm Sunday.

🇨🇳 Honor Seattle's Chinese and Chinese-American community at the 4th Annual Chinese Expulsion Rally and March.

The event reflects on the February 1886 riot where a mob forcibly expelled many of Seattle's Chinese residents.

10am-12pm Saturday at Hing Hay Park.

🎶 Support young musicians at MoPOP's Sound Off! Showcase, highlighting performances from Pacific Northwest artists under 21.

Saturday's 8pm performance is the first of three shows through March 2. $15 per show.

🌕 Watch a lion dance while sipping a tangerine latte at the Lunar New Year celebration at Westlake Park. 10-1pm Sunday.

🌊 Get fired up by sea shanties and other maritime music from England, Scotland, Ireland, the Americas, and the Caribbean with La Nef: Red Sky at Night.

2pm Sunday at Town Hall Seattle. Tickets are $15-$60.

🔥 Warm your hands at a firepit and soak up those Seattle waterfront sunset views.