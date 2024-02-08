8 Seattle weekend events, including for Lunar New Year
We've rounded up some ways to celebrate Lunar New Year, along with other Seattle events to enliven your weekend.
🪩 Browse 100 booths at the Lunar New Year Night Market, which will feature dancing, food trucks and cocktail bars. 21+. $15-25. 4-10pm Saturday at Magnuson Park's Hangar 30.
🍻 Sip your way through Lunar New Year at Lucky Envelope Brewing's New Year Kickoff Day Saturday from noon to 10pm.
- The brewery will release a new collaboration brew, Year of the Dragon: Dragonfruit Wheat, and will have an oolong tea lager on offer, along with a stout infused with Szechuan peppercorn and vanilla.
- Panda Dim Sum's food truck will also be on hand.
🏮 Make lanterns, watch a lion dance and enjoy some Taiko drumming at the Phinney Neighborhood Association's Lunar New Year celebration. 1-4pm Saturday.
🐉 Welcome the Year of the Dragon with a ceremony, flag raising and lion dance at the Vietnamese Cultural Center. 1-3pm Saturday.
🌳 Write down your wishes for the wishing tree, watch ribbon dancers, take in a lion dance performance and see a calligraphy artist in action at Westfield Southcenter's Lunar New Year celebration. 11-1pm Saturday.
📿 Celebrate Mardi Gras with the Petit Troll Parade, where you can frolic through the Fremont Market alongside a 17-piece jazz band. Meet at Evanston Plaza by noon Sunday.
💭 Join Seattle author Ijeoma Oluo for a discussion about creating positive change Friday at 7:30pm.
- Oluo, the New York Times bestselling author of, "So You Want to Talk About Race," will explore themes from her new book, "Be A Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World — and How You Can, Too."
- Michele Storms, the executive director of the ACLU of Washington, will lead the discussion during this fundraiser at Town Hall Seattle.
- Tickets cost between $10 and $50; a few free youth tickets are available.
🎥 Get your Nordic film fix at the Sámi Film Festival, which is being held Friday and Saturday at Ballard's Majestic Bay Theatres. Sponsored by the National Nordic Museum.
