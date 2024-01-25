Come laugh with friends at the Disabled List Comedy Festival, the Pacific Northwest's first-ever disability-focused stand-up comedy festival, tonight at 7:30pm at the Northwest Film Forum on Capitol Hill. Sliding scale $0-22.69

The Downtown Art Walk is today from 5-8pm in the zone between Pine and Seneca, from 1st Ave to Pacific Place. Download the map here and wander around.

It's not really competitive basketball, but the Harlem Globetrotters still put on a fun show worth seeing. Saturday, 2pm at Climate Pledge Arena.

Getting married? Seattle's Wedding show on Saturday and Sunday at the Seattle Convention Center Arch Building will be packed with vendors, dresses, cakes, decorations and thousands of ideas. $22.60 gets you in.

Cold and rainy weather is no barrier to enjoying the Fremont Soupocalypse by the Fremont Mischief Distillery through the weekend. People who try eight soups or more and fill out a soup passport receive swag.