Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Washington Huskies during the Jan. 8 national championship game against Michigan. Photo: Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The University of Washington is in the market for a new head football coach, after Kalen DeBoer agreed to take over head coaching duties at the University of Alabama, ESPN reported Friday.

Why it matters: DeBoer recently led the Washington Huskies to the national college football championship game, helping the team win 25 of its 28 matchups the past two seasons.

That's a big turnaround from the 4-8 season the Huskies had in 2021 (even if they ultimately lost this year's championship game to Michigan).

Details: In Alabama, DeBoer will replace Nick Saban, who announced his retirement Wednesday, per ESPN.

Under Saban, Alabama won nine SEC titles and six national championships in 17 seasons, the network reported.

The University of Washington, meanwhile, claims only two college football championships in all of its history.

Both those UW titles — from 1991 and 1960 — are shared with other teams, dating to an era when college football championships were determined by polls that didn't always agree.

Between the lines: Although DeBoer was in the middle of negotiating a contract extension at Washington, he wasn't one of college football's best paid coaches.

According to a recent USA Today analysis, DeBoer's $4.2 million annual salary made him the 44th best paid coach in college football.

Saban's salary at Alabama — more than $11 million — made him the top-paid NCAA football coach.

It wasn't immediately clear Friday what DeBoer will be making in his new role at Alabama, but sources told ESPN the final deal will more than double his salary.

That would make DeBoer one of the 10 highest paid coaches in the top tier of college football, the network reported.

What's next: With several of the Huskies' football stars planning to leave for the NFL, the 2024 season is looking to be an uncertain one for Washington.