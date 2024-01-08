Share on email (opens in new window)

In advance of the Huskies playing Michigan Monday for the national College Football Playoff championship, we've been collecting examples of Husky fans' best Wolverine-themed smack talk. A few standouts:

"Michigan has no actual wolverines; Washington has an estimated 25 wild wolverines. The game hasn't started and they're 25 down … even their mascot is literally on our side," Axios Seattle reader Adam T. wrote.

Meanwhile, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said that although his Michigan counterpart, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, got elected on a slogan of "fix the damn roads," that will change once UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. "gets done carving up the Wolverines."

"Her new mantra will be, 'Fix the damn secondary,'" Inslee said at a Thursday press conference.

"Cute mitten," a Mount St. Helens parody account posted last week, after Michigan's Department of Natural Resources warned the volcano was about to "catch hands from the state shaped like them."

The bottom line: Bring it on, Michigan.