Jan 3, 2024 - News
What to do with leftover Christmas chocolates
Here's a delicious idea for using up the old, ushering in the new and dispensing with all the random chocolate you got over the holidays.
Details: Make a "luscious dippable delight" with all those individual truffles and chocolates that you now kind of want to get rid of and the old fondue pot that's probably on a shelf somewhere with your other little-used appliances.
- Use an array of fresh fruit for dipping, said Anne Reeves, the Puget Sound-based author of "Moments of Delight."
- There's no waste and it's fun, she told Axios.
- Also, it's a great way to mentally let go of the old year and ring in the new, especially if you're not much for resolutions.
