Jan 3, 2024 - News

What to do with leftover Christmas chocolates

headshot
A fondue pot with assorted individual chocolates around it and a Christmas tree in the background.

Photo: Anne Reeves/Moments of Delight

Here's a delicious idea for using up the old, ushering in the new and dispensing with all the random chocolate you got over the holidays.

Details: Make a "luscious dippable delight" with all those individual truffles and chocolates that you now kind of want to get rid of and the old fondue pot that's probably on a shelf somewhere with your other little-used appliances.

  • Use an array of fresh fruit for dipping, said Anne Reeves, the Puget Sound-based author of "Moments of Delight."
  • There's no waste and it's fun, she told Axios.
  • Also, it's a great way to mentally let go of the old year and ring in the new, especially if you're not much for resolutions.
