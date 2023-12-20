Former Seattle Seahawk Doug Baldwin is a regular volunteer at Seattle-area food banks. Photo: Courtesy of Back to Action

Here are a couple of things to do over the next week or so that are almost guaranteed to bring a smile.

🏈 Join former Seattle Seahawks legend Doug Baldwin and his Back to Action partners as they work to increase the number of helpers at local food banks during the critically important holiday season and beyond.

Food banks and hunger relief organizations in the Puget Sound region reported a 70% to 80% percent decline in the number of regular volunteers.

Working with others to bag rice, sort food and deliver basic goods to people who need them is life-changing not just for those who receive assistance but for the volunteers as well, said Baldwin.

What they're saying: "Multiple studies show huge mental health benefits from volunteering," Baldwin told Axios. "Less isolation, more connection, a sense of community and being a part of something greater than yourself."

Bonus: Mark Coleman of Seattle-based Food Lifeline told Axios he can practically promise that once you try it, you'll be "hooked for life" on helping.

🚣 See "The Boys in the Boat," the movie that tells the true story of eight working-class University of Washington students who overcame all odds to win gold in the 1936 Olympics.

Based on the book by Daniel James Brown and directed by George Clooney, the movie will open nationwide on Christmas Day.

🏒 Head down to T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1 for the National Hockey League's Winter Classic, an annual outdoor hockey game, featuring the Seattle Kraken and recent Stanley Cup winners the Vegas Golden Knights. Tickets start at $108.

🔥 Swing by Pier 62 on Dec. 28 to enjoy an outdoor wood fire from around 3–6pm. Free.

🚂 Check out the Winterfest Train & Village display at the Seattle Center Armory, where you'll find a scavenger hunt and kids can take a turn driving the trains for a $2 donation. 10:30am–noon, 1–2:30pm and 3:30–5:30pm.