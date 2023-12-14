No need to sit at home this weekend — we've got you covered with a few ideas for getting out of the house.

🎨 Browse the work of Native and Indigenous artists during the three-day United Indians Native Art Market, held at the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Discovery Park. 4-7pm Friday, 11am-7pm Saturday and Sunday.

🍺 Sample pours from more than 40 breweries at the Winter Beer Fest at Magnuson Park's Hangar 30. $45 general admission includes eight 4-ounce tastings.

5:30pm-9:30pm Friday and 2-6pm Saturday. First hour each day reserved for VIP ticket holders.

🎄 Don your best red Santa suit for Seattle SantaCon, working your way through downtown and Pioneer Square while enjoying drink specials at more than a dozen bars. Starts at noon Saturday and continues well past midnight. Tickets range from $7.50-$35.

🌳 Bask in the glow of illuminated bonsai at the Winter Bonsai Solstice at the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way. Free hot chocolate. 4-7pm Saturday.

🎥 Watch a screening of the movie "Elf," then dance the night away at the Holiday Disco at Supernova nightclub Saturday. Your ticket for the 7:30pm movie also gets you into the 10pm dance party.

🎁 Support Black artists and artisans while doing some last-minute holiday shopping at the Black Artists Market. 11:30am-7:30pm Saturday at The Opera Center at Seattle Center.

🎤 Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a lineup of DJs at the Royal Room in Columbia City. Dress like your favorite hip hop artist and prepare for dance battles. Doors open at 8pm Saturday. $15.

🎸 Catch comedian and musician Fred Armisen, the co-star and co-creator of Portlandia, at the ShowBox at 8pm Sunday. Day-of tickets cost $35.