No need to sit at home this weekend — we've got you covered with a few ideas for getting out of the house.

ğŸŽ¨ Browse the work of Native and Indigenous artists during the three-day United Indians Native Art Market, held at the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Discovery Park. 4-7pm Friday, 11am-7pm Saturday and Sunday.

🍺 Sample pours from more than 40 breweries at the Winter Beer Fest at Magnuson Park's Hangar 30. $45 general admission includes eight 4-ounce tastings.

5:30pm-9:30pm Friday and 2-6pm Saturday. First hour each day reserved for VIP ticket holders.

ğŸŽ„ Don your best red Santa suit for Seattle SantaCon, working your way through downtown and Pioneer Square while enjoying drink specials at more than a dozen bars. Starts at noon Saturday and continues well past midnight. Tickets range from $7.50-$35.

🌳 Bask in the glow of illuminated bonsai at the Winter Bonsai Solstice at the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way. Free hot chocolate. 4-7pm Saturday.

ğŸŽ¥ Watch a screening of the movie "Elf," then dance the night away at the Holiday Disco at Supernova nightclub Saturday. Your ticket for the 7:30pm movie also gets you into the 10pm dance party.

ğŸŽ Support Black artists and artisans while doing some last-minute holiday shopping at the Black Artists Market. 11:30am-7:30pm Saturday at The Opera Center at Seattle Center.

ğŸŽ¤ Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a lineup of DJs at the Royal Room in Columbia City. Dress like your favorite hip hop artist and prepare for dance battles. Doors open at 8pm Saturday. $15.

ğŸŽ¸ Catch comedian and musician Fred Armisen, the co-star and co-creator of Portlandia, at the ShowBox at 8pm Sunday. Day-of tickets cost $35.