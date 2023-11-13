Nov 13, 2023 - Sports
Where Washington's college football players come from
More of Washington's elite college football players have hailed from California than Washington in recent years, an Axios analysis finds.
What's happening: About 39.5% of football players at the University of Washington and Washington State University came from California between 2009 and 2022, according to recruiting data.
- That's slightly higher than the 35.7% of players at UW and WSU who hailed from Washington in those years.
Why it matters: College football programs nationwide are increasingly recruiting from out of state, as the growing professionalization and commercialization of college athletics reshapes the recruiting landscape.
Zoom out: Washington's share of homegrown recruits is higher than in many places.
- Only 24% of players from Indiana's top football programs came from in-state over the period analyzed, for instance.
- Meanwhile, Massachusetts had the lowest share of football players hailing from in-state, at just 20%.
