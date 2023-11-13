Where Washington's college football players come from

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: cfbstats; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios More of Washington's elite college football players have hailed from California than Washington in recent years, an Axios analysis finds. What's happening: About 39.5% of football players at the University of Washington and Washington State University came from California between 2009 and 2022, according to recruiting data.

That's slightly higher than the 35.7% of players at UW and WSU who hailed from Washington in those years.

Why it matters: College football programs nationwide are increasingly recruiting from out of state, as the growing professionalization and commercialization of college athletics reshapes the recruiting landscape.

Zoom out: Washington's share of homegrown recruits is higher than in many places.