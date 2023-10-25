We've rounded up a few activities around town to help you celebrate Halloween in the coming days.

🍺 Join a Halloween bar crawl with drink specials and Halloween-themed dance music. Starts at Kells Irish Restaurant and Pub in Post Alley. 5pm–9pm Saturday and 4–8pm Sunday. Tickets here.

👟 Sweat it out while showing off your costume at Run Scared, a zombie-themed race held in Seward Park. Race options include a 2-mile route, a 5K or a 10K. There's also a kids' dash and a prize for best costume. Race day activities begin at 8am Sunday.

🎃 Watch animals smash pumpkins at the Woodland Park Zoo's annual Pumpkin Bash, featuring trick-or-treating stations and a costume parade. 9:30am–3pm Saturday and Sunday.

✈️ For one day, the Museum of Flight will turn into the Museum of Fright, offering face painting, Halloween-themed games and a chance to be a "mad scientist" experimenting with dry ice and electricity. Kids 17 and under get free museum admission if they're in costume. 10am–3pm Sunday.

🪩 Dance the night away at MoPOP's Fashionably Undead Monsters Ball, featuring a costume contest. 8pm–midnight Friday. 21+.

🔑 Try to outsmart the paranormal with an "Evil Dead II"-themed escape room — or test your wits while trying to solve the mysteries of a spooky boarding house, if that's more your thing. Both options are available at Hourglass Escapes in Belltown through Oct. 31.

🎞️ Watch creepy films such as "The Bride of Frankenstein" and "Bram Stoker's Dracula" on the big screen at the SIFF Cinema Egyptian. Also showing: "Cat People," "Carnival of Souls," "Twins of Evil" and other titles picked by the staff at Scarecrow Video. Check the schedule here.

🍬 Trick-or-treat at local businesses, watch the marching band and catch a group of dancers performing "Thriller" at the Halloween in the Junction event in West Seattle. 11am–2pm Sunday.