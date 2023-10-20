Most of our event picks for this weekend are food- and drink-related. What can we say? We're hungry people.

🥃 Sip some spirits at Proof, a festival featuring products from more than two dozen distilleries. 4–8pm Saturday at Westland Distillery, 2931 First Ave. S in SoDo.

🍷 If wine is more of your thing, check out the Ballard Wine Walk, where you can explore local shops while sampling pours from 15 Northwest wineries. 5–8pm Saturday. Tickets are $35 and include 10 tastings.

🧟 Navigate an obstacle course while being chased by zombies at the Survive Seattle Zombie Run, where you can also donate blood (after you're done being chased, that is). 9–5pm Saturday. Meet at Jefferson Park Skate Park.

🍽️ Try some new places to eat with Seattle Restaurant Week, which kicks off Sunday and runs through Nov. 4. Dozens of local restaurants are offering curated tasting menus at different price points, ranging from $20 to $65.

🥕 For non-carnivores who want to explore Pike Place Market, try a plant-based food tour, which features 12 food tastings for $76. You can take the 2.5-hour tour on Saturday or other dates next week.