Here are a few ideas for things to do this weekend in Seattle.

🎨 Browse the work of more than 100 artists at the Belltown Art Walk Friday from 6 to 9pm. Check out a map of participating locations and plan your route.

💀 Get creeped out at the Seattle Oddities & Curiosities Expo, which will showcase "all things weird," from taxidermy and quack medical devices to funeral collectibles. 10–6pm Saturday and 10–4pm Sunday at the Seattle Convention Center. Admission tops out at $15; kids 12 and under are free.

🎭 Take in the words of several local playwrights at "Best Kept Secrets," a selection of short plays at the Seattle Armory. Showtimes are 8pm tonight and Sunday; there's also a 3pm Sunday matinee. Tickets are $20.

🍺 Sip away at the Fall Mead Festival, which will bring mead from eight local companies to the Skål Beer Hall in Ballard on Sunday. Get your tickets for one of three sessions, which start at 12pm, 1:30pm and 3pm on Sunday.

🎷 Celebrate female jazz musicians from around the world at the International Women in Jazz Concert at the Royal Room. Doors open at 1:30pm Sunday, with the concert starting at 2pm.