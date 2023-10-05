Data: Square; Chart: Axios Visuals

Seattleites are going out at night now even more than they did before the pandemic, new data suggests.

Driving the news: In the first half of 2023, about 26% of bar and restaurant transactions across Seattle using Square have occurred between 7pm and 4am, according to the point-of-sale company.

That's up almost five percentage points from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic (although it's down a bit from last year).

Why it matters: Seattle officials have been exploring ways to make Seattle a 24-hour-city, with more late-night eating, drinking and shopping options downtown.

Square's numbers suggest that our late-night partying has rebounded since the pandemic (even if we're not New York City).

Zoom out: Across the U.S., there are some signs that we're becoming a "nation of early birds," as the Wall Street Journal recently put it, as the pandemic has shifted how we spend our time.

One contributing factor is people going out earlier — think 5pm dinners — with hybrid and remote workers "itching to leave the house as soon as they close their laptops," the WSJ wrote.

Other indicators, though, suggest the late night scene is alive and well across America, which jibes with the overall post-pandemic sense that people are still burning off pent-up demand for social time.

Of note: Square can't capture all transactions across all venues in a given city — it only knows about those made using its platform and tech.

Still, its use is widespread enough for its data to point to broad trends.

The bottom line: While Seattle sometimes gets bashed for its sleepy nightlife, it seems we like to party now as much as ever (if not more).