With a sunny weekend in store before the return of rain on Monday, this is a good time to leave the house and try something different. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

🍰 Sample Greek delicacies like spanakopita, souvlaki, loukoumades and baklava at the St. Demetrios Greek Festival from noon on Friday through Sunday. There will also be dancing, wine tasting and tours of the church. Free admission.

🎣 Live music, kids activities, wooden boat building and a bouncy house are among the attractions at the ​Fishermen's Fall Festival at Fishermen's Terminal, 11am to 6pm Saturday. Free admission.

🍺 It's not too late for a spontaneous trip to Oktoberfest in Leavenworth, which is returning to the Bavarian-inspired town Friday and Saturday for the next three weekends.

🏒 Be part of the Seattle Kraken Training Camp and watch the team's on-ice training sessions at Kraken Community Iceplex, the team's training facility at Northgate, on Sunday at 10am and multiple times through Oct. 9. Free.

🍁 Try one of these six fall foliage walks around Seattle. Anytime. Free!