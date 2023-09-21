A dating comedy show based on the concept that men already talk too much is coming to The Crocodile in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood Friday.

What's happening: Love Isn't Blind, a pared-down Bachelorette-style show, features four male contestants vying for a date with one single woman by answering questions without opening their mouths.

Instead, the men nod, draw pictures and submit to having their phones searched.

Comedian Allison Goldberg also calls the mothers of the men to ask what makes their son date-worthy.

Matches among audience members, who get wristbands that signal relationship status, are highly encouraged during the show and at after parties.

Catch up quick: After two years of pandemic shutdowns, Goldberg created this program for people who needed something "rowdy and fun," she told Axios.

The performance is held once a month in Los Angeles and will be staged every other month in San Francisco. This week's show will be the first of what Goldberg said she hopes are many in Seattle.

Tickets are $20.

Details: Contestants are chosen before the show from people who submit applications in each city, Goldberg said. The more applicants she gets, the more shows she'll have.

She's looking for diversity as well as people who really have a chance of making good matches.

What we're hearing: "People in the audience have been getting lots of dates and that's fun," she said. "It's a comedy first, but it's better when you believe matches can happen."