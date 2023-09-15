Things to do in Seattle this weekend, Sept. 15-17

Summer's last weekend is upon us. Here are some fun ideas that jumped out at us.

🎹 Sounds in the Square: Jazz at City Hall Park in Pioneer Square brings local jazz artists together on Saturday from 12 to 7pm. A showing of La La Land will occur prior to the music starting. Free.

🏓 Come cheer on the players at the Pickleball for All event, a tournament that will bring 10 pickleball courts to downtown Seattle. Registration is closed but there is still drop-in play, plus food trucks, musical acts and a beer garden. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

🐟 Join the Seattle Aquarium at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks in Ballard on Saturday between 11am and 3pm to learn more about spawning salmon from trained naturalists. Free.

🏃 Walk, jog, run or just watch the 5K Des Moines Creek Park Run starting at 9am Sunday and then grab a post workout coffee with the gang at the Quarterdeck. Free.

💃🏽 Celebrate Latin American food, live music, traditional dancing and performances at Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias at Seattle Center on Saturday from 1-9pm and Sunday 11am to 6pm. Free.