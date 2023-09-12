Seattle's days are getting shorter, fast.

Driving the news: We won't be seeing evening light after 8pm again until March 25.

Why it matters: Seattle is currently losing about three to four minutes of usable light each day, according to Time and Date, a loss that accelerates as we approach the equinox. In less than two months, it will be dark by 5pm.

Seasonal affective disorder is real and Seattleites experience it more than residents of many other cities due to our geography and long winter nights, experts say.

Be smart: There's a difference between the official time of sunset, which today is at 7:27pm, and civil twilight, which occurs when the sun is between 0 degrees and 6 degrees below the horizon.