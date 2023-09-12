23 mins ago - News
It won't be light again past 8pm in Seattle until March
Seattle's days are getting shorter, fast.
Driving the news: We won't be seeing evening light after 8pm again until March 25.
Why it matters: Seattle is currently losing about three to four minutes of usable light each day, according to Time and Date, a loss that accelerates as we approach the equinox. In less than two months, it will be dark by 5pm.
- Seasonal affective disorder is real and Seattleites experience it more than residents of many other cities due to our geography and long winter nights, experts say.
Be smart: There's a difference between the official time of sunset, which today is at 7:27pm, and civil twilight, which occurs when the sun is between 0 degrees and 6 degrees below the horizon.
- That's when the sky is fully dark and the ordinary person perceives that the day is over.
