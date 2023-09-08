Things to do in Seattle this weekend, Sept. 8-10

🎞️ Catch an outdoor movie at Freeway Park along Seneca Street downtown. Friday's showing is "The Mitchells vs. The Machines." Movie starts at dusk; free popcorn, snacks and drinks provided.

🍺 Sip cider with a view of Lake Union at Cider Summit Seattle. The event will feature more than 150 ciders from more than 50 producers. 3-8pm Friday and 12-5pm Saturday at Lake Union Park. No kids allowed; it's 21+.

🎉 Join an Italian street fest in Georgetown. The Festival of San Gennaro runs Friday through Sunday, highlighted by the procession of the saint at 11am tomorrow. The weekend will feature vendors selling Italian food and Italian products, a stage with Italian music performances, face painting and a scavenger hunt for kids.

🌸 Make leis, appreciate hula and learn about Hawaiian history at the Seattle Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival on Sunday. 11-7pm at Seattle Center.

🎶 Dance to surf music at a free outdoor performance at Volunteer Park. The Surf in the Grass concert, which is part of the Seattle Peace Concerts series, features six bands and runs from noon to 6pm Sunday. Free.

🎨 Browse crafts and products from local artists — or sell some of your own — at Cutie Fest. The free-for-all arts and crafts show is expected to draw more than 150 artists to Cal Anderson Park. 10-5pm Sunday.