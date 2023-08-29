A new Washington state office to scrutinize police uses of force is still not fully up and running, but it's taking suggestions from the public for past police killings that should be reinvestigated.

Why it matters: The Legislature voted in 2021 to create the Office of Independent Investigations to help hold police accountable when they kill someone on the job. The idea was to ensure officers aren't investigated solely by other officers.

The civilian-led agency gained authority to start investigating cases in July 2022, but has yet to begin that work.

What's happening: The office announced last month that it is accepting requests to review past investigations of deadly force cases.

For a case to be reinvestigated, there must be new evidence available, such as video footage, previously unknown witnesses, or information that calls an existing witness's credibility into question, according to a policy the agency adopted in June.

About a half dozen requests to review old cases have been submitted so far, Hector Castro, a spokesperson for the office, told Axios this week.

People can suggest cases for the office to review using an online portal.

What they're saying: "This is a major milestone for us," Castro said.

Paul Benz, lobbyist for the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, told Axios that although his group wishes the agency had gotten started sooner, the ability to examine past cases is an important step forward.

State of play: No cases have been reopened yet, but the team is prepared to open new investigations into past cases as needed, Castro said.

The big picture: It's unclear when the office will be ready to start investigating police uses of force as they happen, one of its purposes outlined in state law.

The team isn't fully staffed and doesn't have the resources to send teams into the field to investigate new cases right now, Castro said.

What we're watching: Castro said the agency has a budget for 80 staff members, but has hired fewer than 30 so far.